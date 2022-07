The 5.6.7.8’s

Formed in Japan in 1986, The 5.6.7.8’s blew up in America after a cameo in the 2003 film Kill Bill: Vol.1. Currently made up of Yoshiko “Ronnie” Fujiyama, Sachiko Fujii and Akiko Omo, the band sings in both Japanese and English, often performing covers of classic American and British rock songs.