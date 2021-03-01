Golden Globes Best Golden Globes Selfies Throughout the Show’s History: ‘Big Little Lies’ Costars, ‘OITNB’ Reunions and More By Johnni Macke February 28, 2021 Courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram 25 21 / 25 Class Act Lupita Nyong’o congratulated Eddie Redmayne on his 2015 win for The Theory of Everything. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News