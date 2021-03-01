Golden Globes

Best Golden Globes Selfies Throughout the Show’s History: ‘Big Little Lies’ Costars, ‘OITNB’ Reunions and More

By
2020 Sofia Vergara Golden Globes selfies
 Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram
25
6 / 25
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Love Language

Sofia Vergara cozied up to husband Joe Manganiello during the 2020 awards show.

Back to top