How I Met Your Mother — “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns”

Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) hits it off with a girl in a pumpkin costume at a Halloween party but loses her number. He goes to the same party every year looking for the girl, who he knows only as the “Slutty Pumpkin.” Years later, Ted finds her and learns her name is Naomi (Katie Holmes). The pair briefly date but eventually discover they’re incompatible.