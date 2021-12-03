Friends — “The One With the Holiday Armadillo”

No Hanukkah season is complete without Friends’ “The One With the Holiday Armadillo” episode from season 7. In an attempt to teach his son Ben about Hanukkah, Ross plans to dress up as Santa, but has to settle with an armadillo costume to teach him about the holiday season. In the end, Santa-obsessed Ben learns about the Festival of Lights from his dad dressed as the “Holiday Armadillo” who is part Jewish. He is also greeted by Chandler dressed as Santa and Joey dressed as Superman.