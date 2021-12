Saturday Night Live — “The Hanukkah Song”

The sketch comedy series has brought to life many Hanukkah-themed skits over the years. None, however, have become so beloved as Adam Sandler’s performance of the “Hanukkah Song” from season 20. The original tune was sung during a “Weekend Update” sketch in 1994 and lists Jewish celebrities and the fun traditions of the holiday. It has since been added to and is now four parts.