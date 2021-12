The Goldbergs — “A Christmas Story”

Beverly Goldberg goes all out on every occasion, and Hanukkah is no exception. The season 3 episode highlights the family’s Jewish roots, as Beverly tries to create a “Super Hanukkah” celebration to get her family into the spirit amid all the Santa hype. She buys Erica a guitar, cooks up a storm and caps it all off with the Jewish-American tradition of eating Chinese food on Christmas.