The O.C. — “The Best Chrismukkah Ever”

The O.C. first combined Christmas and Hanukkah with ease in season 1’s “The Best Chrismukkah Ever.” The show proceeded to celebrate the joint holiday throughout its four seasons, and no character loved Chrismukkah more than Seth Cohen. In season three, his family, which also included adopted brother and friend Ryan Atwood, threw a Bar Mitz-vakkah for Ryan. On the eventful day, Seth toasted the season saying, “Chrismukkah is unruinable!”