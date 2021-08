‘Bride and Prejudice’

Inspired by: Pride and Prejudice

Chadha adapted one of Austen’s most popular works into a contemporary retelling starring four unmarried Indian sisters whose parents are seeking husbands for their daughters. As eldest daughter Lalita (Aishwarya Rai) is set on choosing her own husband, she has no problem shutting down any potential suitors who knock on her door — until American Will Darcy (Martin Henderson) arrives in town.