‘Bridget Jones’ Diary’

Inspired by: Pride and Prejudice

Bugger off! Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) is determined to improve herself while simultaneously looking for love in the 2001 movie. Throughout the film, the British heroine keeps a diary of her best and worst moments of the year. Oh, and in true Austenian fashion, her love interest is a tough-willed Darcy (Colin Firth).