‘From Prada to Nada’

Inspired by: Sense and Sensibility

The 2011 flick also reimagines the 1811 novel, this time starring Alexa Penavega and Camilla Belle as the two heiresses who end up penniless following the unexpected death of their father. The sisters end up living with their maternal aunt in Los Angeles and navigate new romances, careers and the true definition of family, while also embracing their Latinx heritage.