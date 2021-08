‘The Lizzie Bennet Diaries’

Inspired by: Pride and Prejudice

The 2012 YouTube program reimagined Elizabeth Bennet as a teenager navigating daily life through a series of vlogs. Lizzie (Ashley Clements) narrates the trials and tribulations of familial moments, alongside her best friend Charlotte Lu (Julia Cho), her older sister Jane (Laura Spencer) and younger sister Lydia (Mary Kate Wiles).