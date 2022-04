Nick and Charlie (‘Heartstopper’)

The Netflix series, released in April 2022, followed openly gay teen Charlie (Joe Locke) through a term at his British private school after he falls for Nick (Kit Connor), who he believes to be a straight rugby player. However, Nick starts to question his sexuality as he realizes he likes Charlie as much more than a friend in the romantic coming-of-age story, based on the webcomic by Alice Oseman.