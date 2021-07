‘Enchanted’

Year: 2007

Truly a whole new world. After Giselle (Amy Adams) finds what she believes to be true love with Prince Edward (James Marsden), his stepmother, Narissa (Susan Sarandon), makes sure Giselle is exiled to a kingdom far, far away: New York City. As you can imagine, (magical) hijinks ensue. Patrick Dempsey is also present — a real-life prince if there ever was one.