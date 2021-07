‘The Princess Bride’

Year: 1987

Is “as you wish” the most romantic line of all time? Possibly! Based on the William Goldman novel of the same name, The Princess Bride stars Robin Wright as Princess Buttercup, a lovely young royal who falls in love with farmhand Westley (Cary Elwes). There’s sword fighting, Rodents of Unusual Size and a little bit of magic — plus a never-ending supply of quotable lines.