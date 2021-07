‘What a Girl Wants’

Year: 2003

Lord Dashwood is close enough to a royal, right? Filled with amazing Y2K fashion, What a Girl Wants follows Daphne Reynolds (Amanda Bynes) — an American girl who flies across the pond to connect with her British father (Colin Firth). While she may not be the most posh of teens, she wins over the aristocracy by simply being her delightful self.