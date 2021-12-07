1. CODA

No theatrics, no gimmicks — just a wonderful coming-of-age gem that aims directly at the heart and hits the bullseye. The fantastic Emilia Jones (who does ASL, sings like an American Idol champ and uses a flawless American accent) stars as a teen who must choose between going away to college to pursue music or staying home to help her deaf parents and brother run their commercial fishing business. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and everything in between. Want to know what’s wrong with that? Nothing. (Streaming on Apple TV+)