10. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Seriously. From Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the Oscar-nominated actresses and screenwriters who brought us Bridesmaids a decade ago, comes a goofy vibe-of-a-movie centering on two middle-aged culottes-lovin’ gal pals who take a wild trip down to Florida. Makes the list if only for Jamie Donan and his chortle-inducing musical number. (Streaming on Hulu, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video)