2. West Side Story

Somehow, someday, somewhere a glorious classic musical has been reimagined for the ages. Steven Spielberg’s sweeping take on the tragic Romeo and Juliette tale dazzles the senses, as each shot looks like a painting and each song makes you want to float on air. Special shout out to fierce breakout star Ariana DeBose, who shows how this West was won. (In theaters December 10)