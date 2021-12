4. Belfast

The fall film festival favorite (and Oscar frontrunner) is both grand and intimate, gooey sweet and shockingly violent, life-affirming and cynical. Set during the Protestant-Catholic conflicts in Ireland in the late 1960s, it’s writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama as seen through eyes of a movie-obsessed, girl-chasing 12-year-old boy. (In theaters now)