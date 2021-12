6. Don’t Look Up

Please ignore that instruction — or else you’ll miss out on a so-sharp-it-hurts satire that skewers our current state of politics, technology and celebrity culture within the context of an asteroid headed to Earth. But hey, if anyone is going to warn us about all the above, it may as well be Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep. (In theaters December 10; on Netflix December 24)