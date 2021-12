7. The Last Duel

Good Will Hunting Part 2, this is not. But Matt Damon and Ben Affleck do finally reunite onscreen in an ambitious and thought-provoking spectacle that deserved better at the box office. Set in France in the 14th century, the two are at odds after Damon accuses his former friend (Adam Driver) of raping his wife (Jodie Comer). A layered, if uneasy watch. (Available to purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video)