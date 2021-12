8. Last Night in Soho

Yeahhhhhhh, so this audaciously original time-traveling thriller — with a plot too complicated and twisted to explain in a few sentences — wasn’t exactly a crowd-pleasing hit (or even a medium-sized one). But please do yourselves a favor and stream it soon. You’ll never be sorry watching Anya Taylor-Joy strutting around in 1960s London. (Available to purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video)