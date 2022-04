Adele — 2009

Who She Beat: Duffy, Jonas Brothers, Lady A, Jazmine Sullivan

Where Is She Now: Adele released her second studio album, 21, in 2011, which won Album of the Year at the 2012 Grammys. The singer’s third album, 25, took home the same honor in 2017. Adele, who shares son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has 15 Grammys in total.