Billie Eilish — 2020

Who She Beat: Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, Yola

Where Is She Now: In July 2021, Eilish followed up her debut album with Happier Than Ever, which scored nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. She also released a Disney+ concert film titled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles and an Apple TV+ documentary called Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. In March 2022, Eilish won an Oscar with her brother, Finneas, for the James Bond theme song “No Time to Die.”