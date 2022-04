Bon Iver — 2012

Who They Beat: The Band Perry, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Skrillex

Where Are They Now: After a two-year hiatus, which began after the band’s Best New Artist win in 2012, Bon Iver released a song for the 2014 film Wish I Was Here titled “Heavenly Father.” In September 2016, the group released their third studio album, 22, A Million.