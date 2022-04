Carrie Underwood — 2007

Who She Beat: James Blunt, Chris Brown, Imogen Heap, Corinne Bailey Rae

Where Is She Now: The American Idol alum went to release seven albums following her Best New Artist win. After the release of her sixth album, Cry Pretty, in 2018, Underwood became the only woman to top the Billboard 200 chart with four country albums. She has since won six more Grammys and married former NHL star Mike Fisher in 2010. They share sons Isaiah and Jacob.