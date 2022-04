Chance The Rapper — 2017

Who He Beat: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak

Where Is He Now: In addition to taking home the Best New Artist award in 2017, Chance’s third mixtape, Coloring Book, became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy. In 2018, he collaborated with Saba and Cardi B and released six new songs.