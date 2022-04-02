Dua Lipa — 2019

Who She Beat: Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, Jorja Smith

Where Is She Now: One year after winning Best New Artist, the “New Rules” singer released Future Nostalgia, which spawned hits including “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” The latter became the best-performing single of the year in 2020, despite the fact that it never topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In September 2021, Lipa made her runway debut when she walked in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week.