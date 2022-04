Evanescence — 2004

Who They Beat: 50 Cent, Fountains of Wayne, Heather Headley, Sean Paul

Where Are They Now: In the years following the 2004 Grammys, bassist Will Boyd, guitarist John LeCompt, drummer Rocky Gray and guitarist Terry Balsamo all left the band, leaving singer and pianist Amy Lee as the only original member still a part of the band in 2019.