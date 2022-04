Macklemore & Ryan Lewis — 2014

Who They Beat: James Blake, Kendrick Lamar, Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran

Where Are They Now: After winning four Grammy Awards — including Best New Artist — in 2014, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis spent the next two years working on their second album, The Unruly Mess I’ve Made. In 2017, Macklemore announced the duo were on hiatus and released his first solo album since 2005.