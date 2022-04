Maroon 5 — 2005

Who They Beat: Los Lonely Boys, Joss Stone, Kanye West, Gretchen Wilson

Where Are They Now: After drummer Ryan Dusick left the band in 2006, Matt Flynn replaced him. Jesse Carmichael also took a hiatus from the group in 2012, but rejoined in 2014. Maroon 5 has released six albums since their Best New Artist win and played the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2019.