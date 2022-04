Megan Thee Stallion — 2021

Who She Beat: Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada

Where Is She Now: After winning Best New Artist, Megan released a compilation album titled Something for Thee Hotties, which included the single “Thot S–t.” She has also collaborated with Lil Nas X, BTS and DJ Khaled, as well as fellow Best New Artist winners Lipa and Maroon 5.