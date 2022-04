Meghan Trainor — 2016

Who She Beat: Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Sam Hunt, Tori Kelly

Where Is She Now: Months after she won Best New Artist, Trainor released her second studio album, Thank You, in May 2016. On her 25th birthday in December 2018, the singer married Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. Trainor’s next EP, The Love Train, debuted in February 2019.