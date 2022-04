Zac Brown Band — 2010

Who They Beat: Keri Hilson, MGMT, Silversun Pickups, The Ting Tings

Where Are They Now: Daniel De Los Reyes, percussion, and Matt Manago, bass guitar, joined the band in 2012 and 2014, respectively, after the group won Best New Artist in 2010. Zac Brown Band has released six albums since their first Grammy win and went on to snag two more gold-plated trophies. Frontman Zac Brown and his wife, Shelly, called it quits after 12 years of marriage in October 2018.