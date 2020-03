13 Going on 30

Imagination is key while staying indoors, so Jennifer Garner’s 13 Going on 30 is the perfect pick. The 2004 film follows Jenna Rink (Garner) after she makes a wish on her 13th birthday that results in her waking up as a 30-year-old woman. She doesn’t, however, forget about her favorite candy as a kid or how to do the “Thriller” dance, even if she does have a fancy grown-up job.