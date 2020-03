While You Were Sleeping

If you believe in love at first coma, then While You Were Sleeping is a must-watch. After Chicago Transit Authority token collector, Lucy (Sandra Bullock), is mistaken for the fiancée for a coma patient, Peter (Peter Gallagher), who she frequently saw at her job, she must decide what to do when she falls for Peter’s brother, Jack (Bill Pullman), and his family amid her lies.