‘Bright Minded’

Cyrus launched her Instagram Live series, Bright Minded, in March, with its focus on “staying LIT WITH LOVE in dark times.” The “Wrecking Ball” singer goes live Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. PT with different guests. Past guests have included Emily Osment, Reese Witherspoon, Lili Reinhart, Nicole Richie and more.

