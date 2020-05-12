‘Friday Night in With the Morgans’
Burton and Morgan began hosting a weekly video-chatting based series on AMC from their farm in upstate New York on April 17. On May 4, the pair received an additional four-episode order. "We have truly enjoyed every second of making this show and catching up with friends, fans, and local heroes," the couple said in a statement via Deadline. "We are grateful for the opportunity AMC has given us to continue the show for four more weeks and to share more stories, laughs, and hopefully, comfort."