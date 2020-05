‘Harry Potter at Home’

Author J.K. Rowling launched Harry Potter at Home on April 1 to bring her books back to life in households worldwide. “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch,” Rowling, 54, wrote on Twitter at the time. Each week the website will feature a new video of a star (many from the films) reading different sections of the books, with surprises to come.