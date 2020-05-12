‘Love in the Time of Corona’

Freeform is creating a four-part scripted romantic comedy inspired by finding love while social distancing. “This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay 6 feet apart,” Lauren Corrao, executive VP of programming and development at Freeform, said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter on May 7. “Although the constraints have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has flourished and we could not be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform.”