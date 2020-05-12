‘Regular Heroes’

Alicia Keys will host the eight-episode Amazon Prime docuseries, Regular Heroes, beginning on May 8. Every Friday the streaming service will drop a new episode focused on everyday people who’ve made differences in their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This show is inspired by the individuals who give so much to others every day of the year but even more so during this challenging time,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement via Deadline. “They are true role models and we can’t wait to share their stories with Prime Video customers everywhere.”