Selena Gomez’s Cooking Show

HBO Max announced on May 5 that Selena Gomez will be the star of a 10-episode cooking series, where she will put her culinary skills to the test with the help of a new master chef each episode. “We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max head of original content, said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through — how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.” HBO Max is set to launch on May 27.