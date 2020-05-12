‘Social Distance’

Orange Is the New Black creator Kohan is bringing fans a new Netflix series with the anthology Social Distance. The show will be filmed remotely and tells stories about the coronavirus quarantine time period. “The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same,” Kohan and her team’s statement read via Entertainment Tonight in April. “Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another.”