‘The At-Home Variety Show’

NBC launched The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock on May 11, with Seth MacFarlane as its host. The series is a star-studded, short-form show focused on raising money for Feeding America, Americares and the United Way. Its first episode gave fans a glimpse at what Tony Shalhoub’s Monk character, Adrian Monk, would be like amid the quarantine. The daily episodes will air for four weeks on Peacock and Peacock’s YouTube channel.