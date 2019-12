Adele, ‘21’ (2011 and 2012)

The singer’s sophomore record, which featured the hits “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You” and “Set Fire to the Rain,” sold 5.82 million copies in 2011. It topped Michael Bublé’s Christmas (2.45 million) and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way (2.1 million).

21 was the bestselling album again in 2012 with 4.41 million copies sold, besting Swift’s Red (3.11 million) and One Direction’s Up All Night (1.62 million).