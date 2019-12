Drake, ‘Views’ (2016)

The rapper’s fourth record, which featured “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance” and “Too Good” featuring Rihanna, had 4.14 million equivalent album units in 2016, with 1.61 in traditional sales. It bested Adele’s 25 (2.37 million) and Beyoncé’s Lemonade (2.19 million).