Eminem, ‘Recovery’ (2010)

The rapper’s seventh album, which included the singles “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna, sold 3.42 million copies in 2010. Lady Antebellum’s Need You Now and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now were the year’s second and third bestselling albums with 3.09 million and 2.96 million, respectively.