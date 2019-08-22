Reality TV

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast, Andy Cohen and More React to Bethenny Frankel’s Exit

By
Stephanie-Hollman
 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
11
12 / 11

Stephanie Hollman

“❤️❤️❤️,” the Real Housewives of Dallas star replied.  

 

Back to top