Bob Teases What’s to Come

“It’s the beginning of the end, but it’s gonna take a while,” Odenkirk told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “There’s a lot of story to tell and there’s a lot of cliffhanger moments coming. A lot of excitement, so it’s gonna be epic.”

The show’s leading man praised the Better Call Saul team, adding, “They’re great writers, the best writers in the business. And they deliver a great ending, so I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”